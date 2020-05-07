LCCC Announces Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Laramie County Community College has announced plans for a virtual graduation ceremony later this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release posted on the college's website on Thursday, graduating students have been asked to submit a photo and message that will be featured during the May 20 event. The graduation video will also feature messages from Governor Mark Gordon, LCCC President Joe Schaffer, a guest student speaker, and others. Anyone who does submit a video will be recognized by name.

“We know that nothing can take the place of the energy and excitement of a live ceremony,” said Dr. Melissa Stutz, LCCC’s vice president of student services, “but we hope that this moment will celebrate these students and their tremendous accomplishment.”The video will be available at lccc.wy.edu/commencement by noon on Wednesday, May 20. It also will be linked through the college’s social media channels.

According to then release, LCCC officials will decide later this year whether to hold a separate in-person ceremony for graduating students.