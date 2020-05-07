LCCC Announces Virtual Graduation Ceremony
Laramie County Community College has announced plans for a virtual graduation ceremony later this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release posted on the college's website on Thursday, graduating students have been asked to submit a photo and message that will be featured during the May 20 event. The graduation video will also feature messages from Governor Mark Gordon, LCCC President Joe Schaffer, a guest student speaker, and others. Anyone who does submit a video will be recognized by name.
According to then release, LCCC officials will decide later this year whether to hold a separate in-person ceremony for graduating students.