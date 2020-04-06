LCCC Cancels Spring Commencement Due to Coronavirus
Laramie County Community College has cancelled its commencement ceremony scheduled for May 16 due to the coronavirus crisis.
LCCC spokesman Troy Rumpf says the college is working with students to determine additional options to celebrate their achievements.
Those options include the possibility of a ceremony later this year or a virtual/video event.
Laramie County as of Sunday had at least 33 active cases of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 Quick Tips