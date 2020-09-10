LCCC Confirms 9 New Active COVID-19 Cases Among Its Students

Laramie County Community College on Thursday confirmed nine new active student cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases at the school to 11.

LCCC spokesman Troy Rumpf says 32 students have been placed in quarantine both on and off campus, and two employees are quarantining.

"After two positive cases were confirmed on Sept. 3, college officials immediately began the process of testing all students in the residence halls," Rumpf said in a media release. "Next week, officials will test these students again."

According to LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer, the college continues to follow the outlined protocols to address active and quarantine cases.

"We are committed to three guiding principles as we address these situations," he said. "First, test broadly and frequently; second, identify and isolate active cases quickly; and third, follow our protocols."

Of the positive cases, Schaffer says only two have shown any symptoms of the virus.

