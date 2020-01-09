LCCC Lariats-n-Lace Fundraiser is February 15

Google Maps, Getty/thinkstock

The Laramie County Community College Rodeo Team's annual fundraiser, Lariats-n-Lace, is coming up on February 15, 2020. The event takes place at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, Wyoming from 4:30 PM to 11:00 PM. There will be an auction to benefit the team and live music.

Money raised goes to the LCCC Rodeo Team for program needs like equipment and scholarships.

This year features a raffle for a Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners License. This hunting license is good for deer, antelope, or elk anywhere in Wyoming for resident and non-resident hunters. License fees apply.

There's also a chance at a .257 Weatherby Vanguard Limited Edition 75th Anniversary 'One Shot Antelope Hunt' Rifle.

Raffle tickets are limited and can be purchased here: lccc.wy.edu/Lariats-n-Lace.

"We are fortunate to have a rodeo program in the heart of true cowboy country. The Cheyenne community has been generous in supporting the Golden Eagles Rodeo Team," organizers said on Facebook.

LCCC
LCCC
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: LCCC, RODEO
Categories: Articles, Cheyenne, News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top