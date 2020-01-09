LCCC Lariats-n-Lace Fundraiser is February 15

The Laramie County Community College Rodeo Team's annual fundraiser, Lariats-n-Lace, is coming up on February 15, 2020. The event takes place at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, Wyoming from 4:30 PM to 11:00 PM. There will be an auction to benefit the team and live music.

Money raised goes to the LCCC Rodeo Team for program needs like equipment and scholarships.

This year features a raffle for a Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners License. This hunting license is good for deer, antelope, or elk anywhere in Wyoming for resident and non-resident hunters. License fees apply.

There's also a chance at a .257 Weatherby Vanguard Limited Edition 75th Anniversary 'One Shot Antelope Hunt' Rifle.

Raffle tickets are limited and can be purchased here: lccc.wy.edu/Lariats-n-Lace.

"We are fortunate to have a rodeo program in the heart of true cowboy country. The Cheyenne community has been generous in supporting the Golden Eagles Rodeo Team," organizers said on Facebook.

