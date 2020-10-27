LCCC Looking to Cut at Least $3.5 Million From Budget

Laramie County Community College announced Tuesday that it's looking to cut at least $3.5 million from its budget, if not more.

President Dr. Joe Schaffer will present his budget recommendations to the Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Nov. 4.

When asked what the cuts would likely mean as far as higher tuition costs, fewer class offerings and/or a reduction in staff, LCCC spokesman Troy Rumpf said Schaffer was "not able to share anything yet."

"Because so much is involved with this process, it sounds like we truly won’t know anything until Nov. 4," Rumpf said in an email.

Rumpf says the trustees will take action on Schaffer's recommendations during their regular monthly meeting on Nov. 18.