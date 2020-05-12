LCCC To Offer Bachelor Degrees In Applied Science Programs

Laramie County Community College [LCCC] will offer a bachelor of applied science [BAS] degree in two programs this fall, for the first time ever.

The programs will include applied management and healthcare administration. LCCC has been given permission to move ahead with the bachelor's degree program by the Higher Learning Commission, which oversees and authorizes regional accreditation for the state's seven community colleges.

The Wyoming Legislature approved the BAS degree programs in 2019. LCCC will offer students entering the two new BAS programs a $1,000 for this fall semester, according to a news release from the college.