LCDS#1 Offering Lunch While Schools are Closed

In a statement released Monday, Laramie County School District #1 in Cheyenne said that they will be hosting a youth feeding program while district schools are closed in response to the coronavirus. The district said that community members will be able to pick up breakfast/lunch combination bags using a drive-through process.

The Cheyenne youth feeding program will run weekdays from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27, from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM for any child age 18 and under.

The lunch bags will be available at each of the following locations.

Johnson Jr High – bus lane on the southwest side of the school

South High School – east parking lot

Afflerbach – parent pick up lane on the south side of the school

Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th and Logan

Arp – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school

Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school

Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil and 8th

Fairview – north of the school on 10th St.

Goins – parent pick up lane east of the school

Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Ave.

Henderson – northeast side of the school on Kelley Dr.

Lebhart – north of the school on Hanson St.

Rossman – parent pick up lane on the east side of the school

Sunrise – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school