LCDS#1 Offering Lunch While Schools are Closed

In a statement released Monday, Laramie County School District #1 in Cheyenne said that they will be hosting a youth feeding program while district schools are closed in response to the coronavirus. The district said that community members will be able to pick up breakfast/lunch combination bags using a drive-through process.

The Cheyenne youth feeding program will run weekdays from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27, from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM for any child age 18 and under.

The lunch bags will be available at each of the following locations.

  • Johnson Jr High – bus lane on the southwest side of the school
  • South High School – east parking lot
  • Afflerbach – parent pick up lane on the south side of the school
  • Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th and Logan
  • Arp – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school
  • Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school
  • Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil and 8th
  • Fairview – north of the school on 10th St.
  • Goins – parent pick up lane east of the school
  • Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Ave.
  • Henderson – northeast side of the school on Kelley Dr.
  • Lebhart – north of the school on Hanson St.
  • Rossman – parent pick up lane on the east side of the school
  • Sunrise – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school

