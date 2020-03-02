LCSD 1 Issues Statement Amidst Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Laramie County School District 1 says its "taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff" from the coronavirus.

The district issued the following statement late Monday afternoon:

Coronavirus, Influenza and various viral respiratory illnesses are currently in the news and thus public concern is growing. Our school district wants you to know that we are aware of the symptoms, reviewing current Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) guidelines, and taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff members. Our district will be collaborating with state and local health departments as needed and closely monitoring the recent threat of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This link is the most recent information from the CDC with information on Coronavirus including actions to take if you become ill or suspect you have the virus: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html Please review these so you will be informed and better prepared.

As of today, March 2, 2020, WDH reports there are no reported cases in Wyoming and the risk to our residents from COVID-19 remains low.

The symptoms reported with this disease are familiar to all of us: fever, cough and shortness of breath.

We know there are common-sense steps that can help prevent these kinds of illnesses from spreading:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Stay home if sick.

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Additional information from WDH: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/

Our most important piece of advice right now is for people to stay informed about COVID-19 and to look for updates and recommendations from credible sources such as the Wyoming Department of Health and the CDC. We will continue to keep our parents, students, and staff informed as we have more information.