LCSD1 Adding 4 New Locations to Youth Feeding Program

Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that it's expanding its youth feeding program beginning Monday, April 13.

LCSD1 Spokeswoman Mary Quast says the district is adding four new locations to the program -- Anderson Elementary School, Dildine Elementary School, Pioneer Park Elementary School and McCormick Junior High School.

"Any youth, 18 years of age or younger, are eligible for food bags at any location," said Quast. "Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags."

Quast says the youth feeding program "will continue through the duration of the district’s COVID-19 closure."

Food bag pick up will be held weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive

Fairview – north of school on 10th Street

Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school

Food bag pick up will be held weekdays from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Afflerbach – parent pick up lane on the south side of the school

Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue

Arp – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school

Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school

Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil Avenue and 8th Avenue

Goins – parent pick up lane east of school

Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue

Rossman – parent pick up lane on the east side of the school

Sunrise – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school

Anderson – end of the parent pickup lane on the south side of the school

McCormick – bus lane on the east side of the school on Education Drive

Pioneer Park – south of the school in the cul-de-sac at the end of Talbot Court

Food bag pick up will be held weekdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Dildine – parking lot

Lebhart – northeast of school on Hanson Street

South – east parking lot

