LCSD1 Allowing Limited Number of Spectators at Sporting Events

Laramie County School District 1 is allowing spectators to attend sporting events this fall, but capacity limits as well as enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Activity Director Tom Seamans says seating at varsity games "will be capped and spectators will be limited to participants’ immediate family members."

"Although the public will not be able to attend varsity events due to spectator limitations, they will be allowed to walk in to attend high school sub-varsity football games up to occupancy limits," Seamans said in a news release.

Seamans says spectators "are required to sanitize their hands upon entry and wear face coverings until they are seated with family, when circulating within the site and/or when they are unable to social distance."

Seamans says the district will be live streaming sports and activities on its website, and he urges those who are health compromised or who have COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and watch the live stream.

High School Level

Varsity Football—

During standard games, each varsity football player will be issued a pass which will allow five spectators to attend. During cross-town games, players will receive four spectator tickets. Visiting teams will be allowed up to 100 spectator seats.

Band and cheer members will be issued a pass for two spectators during a home game.

When traveling to away games, each team will be issued 100 tickets, which the athletic director will distribute. The visiting band will not travel.

Each high school will determine how student tickets will be issued—300 during a standard game and 150 for a cross-town game. Unless they are part of a player’s family, junior high students will not be allowed at varsity events.

Volleyball—

Each player will be issued a pass for three spectators during a standard home game (sophomore, junior varsity and varsity combined). They will receive a pass for two spectators during a cross-town game. Visiting teams will be allowed up to 72 spectator seats.

Visiting bands will not perform at volleyball events. Cheer members will be issued a pass for two spectators for a home game. Visitor cheer members will be issued a pass for two spectators for cross-town games.

When traveling to away games each team will receive 72 tickets, which will be distributed by the athletic director.

Each high school will determine how student tickets will be issued—30 student tickets will be available for a standard home game and 30 tickets per school will be issued for a cross-town game. Unless they are part of a player’s family, junior high students will not be allowed at varsity events.

Junior High School Level

Football—

Based on the seating capacity of the junior high stadiums and anticipated spectator numbers, no passes will be required unless the 250-spectator capacity is exceeded. The capacity will be increased to 1,000 if the game is held in a high school stadium.

Volleyball—

Each volleyball participant will be issued an event pass for two spectators to view the event in person. Out of town visiting teams will be allowed two spectators per participant.

​​