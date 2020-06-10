LCSD1 Asking Parents, Guardians for Input About Reopening Schools

Laramie County School District 1 is asking parents and guardians for input in a survey to help develop a plan for reopening schools this fall.

The short survey, which is accessible by clicking here, asks parents and guardians which of the following options they prefer:

My student(s) would attend school in their school building with safety precautions. My student(s) would prefer to complete their learning at home similar to the remote learning conducted March 16, 2020, through June 4, 2020. My student(s) would enroll in a district developed virtual school if it were developed. Other (Please Explain)

The survey will close on Friday, June 19.

