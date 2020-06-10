LCSD1 Asking Parents, Guardians for Input About Reopening Schools
Laramie County School District 1 is asking parents and guardians for input in a survey to help develop a plan for reopening schools this fall.
The short survey, which is accessible by clicking here, asks parents and guardians which of the following options they prefer:
- My student(s) would attend school in their school building with safety precautions.
- My student(s) would prefer to complete their learning at home similar to the remote learning conducted March 16, 2020, through June 4, 2020.
- My student(s) would enroll in a district developed virtual school if it were developed.
- Other (Please Explain)
The survey will close on Friday, June 19.