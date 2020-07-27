LCSD1 Board Seeking Name Suggestions for New Elementary School

The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is seeking suggestions for what to name the district's future fifth and sixth grade elementary school.

The new school will be constructed on property located at E. Carlson Street and Powderhouse Road.

The following guidelines have been established by the Board of Trustees:

Names and geographical locations shall be related to Cheyenne or Laramie County. Care should be taken to ensure names cannot be construed as discriminating or derogatory. Schools shouldn’t be named after an individual. The Board of Trustees will make the final decision concerning the name of the school.

To provide a school name suggestion, visit fs10.formsite.com/laramie1/wrrzzfww7n/index.html.

