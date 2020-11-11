LCSD1 Conducting Contact Tracing in Hopes of Keeping Schools Open

Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that it's working with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to conduct contact tracing for students or staff members who are engaged in district activities and test positive for COVID-19.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the goal is to keep schools open for in-person learning.

"Due to the length of time students and teachers spend together in close proximity, schools are a high risk environment for exposure," Boyd said in a new release.

"By using (Wyoming Department of Health) guidelines, the district will identify individuals who are at risk of contracting the virus and send them home," he added.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Laramie County had 960 active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.