LCSD1 COVID-19 Closure Extended

In a statement released Friday afternoon (March 27) officials with the Laramie Country School District #1 said that schools in the district will be closed through at least April 17.

Schools in Laramie County School District 1 have been closed since Monday, March 16, as a preventative measure to reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.

On March 23, the district said that administrators and teachers are preparing remote learning plans that will enable students to continue with their learning.

Earlier Friday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gorden extended the three statewide health orders closing a number of businesses and public facilities through April 17.

LCSD#1 Statement:

"Governor Mark Gordon has extended all three executive orders through April 17, 2020 which means students will not be allowed back in schools until that date at the earliest. School districts have a virtual meeting with the Wyoming Department of Education on Monday, March 30, 2020 and will provide more information to families and staff members after that meeting. LCSD1 will continue remote teaching and learning until we are released to return to schools. Please continue to follow social distancing and visit the district website for information and updates."

