LCSD1 Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Laramie County School District 1 is taking precautions measures after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown, the employee had an antigen test come back positive, but they got retested twice and it was negative both times.

"Out of an abundance of caution, students who were exposed to this person have been contacted," said Brown. "Any student who may have been in contact with this person is eligible for free testing at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department."

Due to privacy laws, Brown couldn't release the identities of those affected.

​​