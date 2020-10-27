LCSD1 Gets Variance for 2,000 Fans to Attend Football Playoffs

Thanks to a variance from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, more high school football fans will be allowed at Riske Field and the Okie Blanchard Sports Complex during the playoffs, Laramie County School District 1 said Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations Dave Bartlett says the variance increases the maximum number of spectators allowed from 1,000 to 2,000.

“Our goal is to safely utilize (our) outdoor facilities as host sites for high school football playoff games and allow the public access that would not have otherwise been available," Bartlett said in a news release.

Bartlett says all spectators will be required to wear masks and tickets will be presold. He says players will have five presale tickets available for family, and cheer and band members will have two.

"Visitor and family presale tickets will be offered through Wednesday of game week and remaining tickets will be offered for presale to the public," said Bartlett.

"At Central High School, tickets will be sold from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 using the old ticket booth on the southwest side of Riske Field," he added. "At East High School, tickets will be sold from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29 in the main ticket booth at the Okie Blanchard Sports Complex."

Bartlett says walk-up spectators will be directed to a single point of sale away from the main entrance on a first-come, first-served basis, and spectator numbers will be monitored to ensure maximum capacity does not exceed 2,000.