LCSD1 Graduation Ceremonies to Be Livestreamed on YouTube

Laramie County School District 1 announced Monday that this Friday and Saturday's high school graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The district released the following information:

Laramie County School District 1 high school graduation ceremonies are slated for this week and will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2jiHuOj00Ac22tb08TbTWQ/featured, for those who are unable to attend.

The schedule is as follows.

Triumph High School, Friday, June 12, 9:30 am.

Central High School, Friday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.

East High School, Saturday, June 13, 9:30 a.m.

South High School, Saturday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, graduating seniors will be seated in the lower deck of the west grandstands with three seats between graduates and a row between them. They will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth.

Speakers, who will be positioned at least 6 feet away from the nearest audience member, will not be required to wear a face covering while addressing the crowd. A faculty member wearing gloves and a mask will hand each student a diploma holder on stage.

Each student will be provided up to four tickets for immediate family members to attend the ceremony. Tickets are required for entrance and are not to be shared. Families will be required to call their student’s school to request the number of tickets (up to 4) that they want, and seats will be randomly drawn. Family groups will be spaced more than 6 feet apart.

Families will receive one parking pass. A parking plan is currently being developed. Families will be required to arrive together in one vehicle and will be assigned a portal to enter the stands. They are expected to use that portal when being seated to help ensure social distancing as other families enter and exit the ceremony.

LCSD1 and Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers will direct parking and patrol the parking lot to ensure social distancing. Ushers will help families find their assigned seats.

Close contact between members of different households is prohibited before, during and after the ceremony. Those in attendance should wear facemasks and practice social distancing. The same rules apply to LCSD1 faculty and members of the Board of Trustees.

Although it is customary to shake hands or hug at graduation, there cannot be any physical contact during the ceremony.

Restrooms will be closed; portable restrooms will be provided on both the upper and ground levels. Concessions will not be provided. Families and students must provide their own water and bring food if medically necessary.

Custodial crews will sanitize exhibition seats and venue seating between graduation ceremonies.

Those who do not feel well should not attend a graduation ceremony. Individuals who are classified as “high risk” for COVID-19 by the CDC, including those who are older than 65 or have compromised immune systems should not attend.

Anyone who has had contact with an individual with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 two weeks prior to the ceremony should not attend. In addition, people with any of the following symptoms within two weeks prior to the ceremony should not attend: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shaking or shaking chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Attendees are encouraged to wash their hands before and after the ceremony and bring hand sanitizer, if available. Hand sanitizer will be provided at various locations, specifically by portable restrooms. More information about COVID-19 symptoms can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html