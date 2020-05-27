LCSD1 Graduations to Be Held at Frontier Park June 12-13 

Laramie County School District 1 announced early Wednesday evening that this year's high school graduation ceremonies will be held June 12 and 13 at Frontier Park.

The schedule is as follows:

Triumph High School, Friday, June 12, 9:30 am.

Central High School, Friday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.

East High School, Saturday, June 13, 9:30 a.m.

South High School, Saturday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.

"Each student will be provided up to four tickets for immediate family members to attend the ceremony," LCSD1 spokeswoman Mary Quast said in an email. "More details will be released soon."

Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this afternoon announced that the state would be easing restrictions on public gatherings on June 1, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.

