LCSD#1 Head: We Plan To Wrap Up School Year On Schedule

Laramie County School District#1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said Monday that the current plan is for schools in the district to end the school year on schedule rather than having to extend the school year into the summer.

''We're going to plan to continue until the end of the school year, as normal," Brown said on the ''Wake Up Wyoming'' program on Monday.

He added of the immediate future "it's going to be remote learning, whether we're doing that online or delivering packets to families."

He also said the district is looking at having ''drive-through graduation'' ceremonies if the coronavirus continues to pose a health risk by graduation time.

State schools are currently closed until at least April 17 because of COVID-19 safety concerns.