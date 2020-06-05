LCSD1 Reaffirms Commitment to All Students in Wake of Floyd Death

Laramie County School District 1 says it's committed to doing its part to achieve racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

The district issued the following statement Friday morning:

To all our African American students, staff, and community members: you matter. Black Lives Matter. We see you, and we support you.

Laramie County School District One wants to reaffirm our commitment to welcoming all students from any background to our schools and our commitment to provide students and staff a safe, respectful, civil environment for learning and teaching. As a district, we have a responsibility to make sure we are doing our part to achieve racial justice and to continue fostering empathy and kindness. To that end, we provide counseling for children, professional development for staff, and this resource for parents to talk to their children about race, Parent Toolkit.

We maintain an environment where students feel safe to learn and participate in their school community. Most recently, the district has revised its discipline definition of “abusive language” to include “intentional communication that directly attacks people on their race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, disability or disease.”

We strive to incorporate this commitment in everything we do, every day.