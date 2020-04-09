LCSD1 Nurses Donate 1000+ Throat Swabs to Local Health Department

The coronavirus may have closed schools, but it's not stopping Laramie County School District 1 nurses from doing their part to keep the community healthy.

Because they weren't using them, the nurses recently gathered up more than 1,000 throat swabs and donated them to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

“The swabs will be put to good use as they can be used for COVID-19 testing,” said LCSD1 Head Nurse Janet Farmer.

So far, Laramie County has confirmed 53 cases of the virus, 32 of which are active.

