LCSD1 Online Registration Opens Tomorrow

Online registration for Laramie County School District 1 students for the 2020-2021 school year will open tomorrow, May 6.

The district released the following information Tuesday morning:

Registration Dates and Address Verification

Online Registration is scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 and will close on Friday, May 22, 2020.

It is important to complete the registration process during this time to ensure enrollment in your attendance area school. Parents/guardians who have completed registration, with the exception of students on boundary waivers, will receive notification of their child’s school placement for 2020–2021 school year sometime early June. Boundary waivers may be submitted during the online registration dates. Students with boundary waivers will be notified after August 14, 2020. Elementary class lists will be available at “Back-to-School” nights.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing procedures, address verification for currently enrolled students is postponed until August 6th.

Students Currently Enrolled in LCSD #1

Families with students enrolled in Laramie County School District 1 schools will complete online registration using their Infinite Campus Portal account and register their child(s) at their attendance area school.

If students attended Anderson, Buffalo Ridge, Dildine or Saddle Ridge for 4th grade, there is no need to verify addresses, as these students are not considered new students. However, if you are new to these attendance areas, then please contact Meadowlark Elementary to schedule an appointment.

Students New to LCSD #1 (including Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten)

Students new to the district or parents/guardians with incoming kindergarten students, will need to contact their attendance area school to schedule an appointment to provide proof of address, birth certificate, and current immunization records. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by September 15, 2020. There are no exceptions to the age requirement.

Pre-Kindergarten students must be age 4 by September 15, 2020, and provide the same registration documents as incoming Kindergarten students. Pre-Kindergarten students will be placed by May 29, 2020. Placements are determined by a lottery process for Title I attendance area students. Students who did not get placed will be included on a waiting list. Please see the LCSD#1 Pre-Kindergarten Information link on the www.laramie1.org website.

Attendance-area schools can be found by entering the parent/guardian’s address on the district website: www.laramie1.org. Click on “District Resources,” “School Maps and Boundaries.” Acceptable forms of verification include light/gas bills, lease agreements and mortgage contracts. Water, cable and phone bills will not be accepted.

During the summer, families new to the district will be able to complete online registration and address verification at any of the district’s secondary schools. Please call any of the secondary schools to make an appointment to complete the process.

Laramie County School District 1 will follow safety regulations and guidelines for staff and families who are required to make appointments. If parents do not have Internet access, may make an appointment at their attendance area school to complete the process. If you have further questions, please contact your attendance area school, or 771-2188. You may also contact servicedesk@laramie1.org or for online assistance.