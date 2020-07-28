LCSD1 Releases Draft Plan for Reopening Schools

Laramie County School District 1 on Tuesday released its tentative plans for reopening schools with in-person instruction on Aug. 24.

The draft plan uses the Wyoming Department of Education’s three-tiered Smart Start framework, which will be in place depending on county health guidelines.

Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the goal is to open school using Tier I guidelines, which would mean schools are open to students with new health precautions, social distancing and mask use when social distancing is not possible.

Tier II would be a combination of in-person instruction with possible intermittent closures and quarantining of students and staff. Tier III is the full closure of school, similar to what occurred in March.

"Depending on where the community stands with COVID-19, the district will be poised to pivot into each of the tiers depending on need," said Brown.

The Board of Trustees will be meeting virtually on Wednesday, July 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the draft plan. The meeting will be open to the public by Zoom at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/96440152137 and will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.

Brown says families that are not comfortable with in-person instruction may register for Cheyenne Virtual School. Detailed information about the school and how to register is available by clicking here.

