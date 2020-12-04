LCSD1 Reports 85 More COVID Cases, Continues to Urge Mask Usage

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 58 more students and 27 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Administration Building, Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, East High, Educational Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Henderson Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Laramie County had 1,144 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.