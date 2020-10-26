LCSD#1 Rural Schools Closed, Other District Schools Open

Laramie County School District #1 has announced the closure of the three rural district schools today due to weather conditions.

Those schools are Clawson, Willadsen, and Gilchrist elementary schools.

The buses for those schools are also not running. All other Laramie County School District #1 schools are open, but St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne is also closed today. Meanwhile, schools in Laramie County School District 2 are operating on a two-hour delayed schedule, according to the district website.

A winter storm that rocked the region over the weekend dumped several inches of snow on local roads and highways.