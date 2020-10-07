LCSD1 Says Four More Students Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Laramie County School District 1 says that four more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district late Wednesday afternoon said that two cases involve students at Goins Elementary School and the other two involve students at Prairie Wind Elementary School.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says those who had direct interaction with the Goins students are at home while the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conducts contact tracing.

He says no one at Prairie Wind is being asked to quarantine because students and adults who were in contact with those students consistently wore their masks.

Brown encourages parents, students and staff to watch for possible symptoms and to visit their health care provider as necessary. Free COVID-19 testing is available through the C-LCHD.

