LCSD1 Schools Staying Open Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown announced Friday that schools will stay open, but all scheduled district events will be suspended until after Spring Break due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Brown issued the following statement:

At Laramie County School District 1, one of our goals is to maintain a learning environment that is safe for all of our students, faculty, staff and guests. Due to growing concerns about COVID-19, we wanted to share this status update with you.

Currently, we encourage all students, parents, faculty, staff and guests, to take practical steps to minimize potential exposure, in much the same way you would do during flu season. This includes minimizing physical contact, washing your hands thoroughly when you do make contact with another person, and staying home if you feel ill.

Laramie County School District 1, using an abundance of caution, will be following Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation to limit large community gatherings and events of more than 250 people. While the Wyoming Department of Health is not recommending that schools close, LCSD1 is enacting precautionary measures. In addition, due to the fact that this is a rapidly evolving situation, district administration will continue to take direction from health officials. Plans are in place if these decisions change.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide through March 28. At this time, we will continue to hold practices for district sports and activities. However, all scheduled district events, including assemblies and field trips will be suspended until after Spring Break. A determination on whether they will be rescheduled will be made on Monday, April 6, when we will re-evaluate with our local and state officials.

Beginning Monday, March 16, external groups will not be allowed to use district facilities, which will allow for a more thorough cleaning. A determination on external groups will be made after Spring Break.

Nonessential visitors, including volunteers, will not be allowed beyond the office at each of our district schools, as a safety precaution.

Recognitions will not be held at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meetings and nonessential staff and employees will not be attending. Meetings are available online in BoardDocs or on the district’s YouTube channel.

As you have likely heard on the news, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that originated in Wuhan City, China. It has been declared as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. It has also been declared a public health emergency in the United States by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources.

Health officials are especially concerned because the disease is being spread from person to person and can result in the death of a patient. More cases are expected to be identified in the United States in the coming days and the World Health Organization has declared this to be a pandemic.

The most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Parents are encouraged to keep their students home from school if they are experiencing these symptoms. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent coronavirus.

At this time, there are no suspected cases within our school district. There is one confirmed case in the state. The Laramie County Health Department continues to monitor this situation in our county and will post updates on their website, https://www.laramiecounty.com/_departments/health/index.aspx, as they become available.

As a way to prevent the further spread of this disease, please follow these procedures:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands on a regular basis.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a household cleaning spray or wipe.

Use hand sanitizers when available.

Keep your student(s) home if they are ill.

Stay home from work if you show any symptoms.

Stay home from work if immediate family members show any symptoms.

We continue to be in contact with the Laramie County and State Health Departments as well as other local officials regarding this situation and will share updates as they become available. Check our website, www.laramie1.org. Also check the following websites for the most current health updates: https://www.laramiecounty.com/_departments/health/index.aspx, https://health.wyo.gov/, or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Students, faculty, and staff are being instructed to remain at school if they are healthy. People should remain at home and contact their local healthcare provider if they are ill. Staff and students with immune deficiencies or chronic health issues are advised to follow their healthcare provider’s advice on attending school or work. The Wyoming Department of Education is allowing districts to provide leniency regarding attendance for students who miss school due to illness.

We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may have caused. We would also like to thank our students, faculty, staff and parents for their professionalism in responding to this situation. We will provide you with more information as soon as it is available. In the meantime, please bear with us.

Sincerely,

Dr. Boyd Brown

Superintendent of Schools