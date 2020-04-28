LCSD1 Schools Won’t Reopen This School Year, Superintendent Says

Laramie County School District 1 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown announced Tuesday evening.

"We continue to see community spread of the COVID-19 virus in Laramie County," Brown said in a statement.

“With student, staff and community safety in mind, we will maintain our remote teaching and learning plan through the end of the school year,” he added.

Brown says staff are allowed to be in the school buildings Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon.

“Please continue to practice social distancing," he said. "Thank you for your understanding.”

