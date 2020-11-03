LCSD#1 Superintendent Announces Resignation Plans In Letter

Laramie County School District 1

Citing health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family, Laramie County School District #1 Superintendent Boyd Brown has issued a letter announcing that he plans to resign when his contract expires at the end of June,

The district released the following letter from Brown to the school board on Tuesday morning:

Laramie County School District #1 Board of Trustees

2810 House Ave

Cheyenne, WY 82001

307-771-2121

November 2, 2020

Dear Trustees,

As I have shared with you, I have some recurring health conditions in my life. I believe with these health conditions and an effort to spend more time with family members while taking care of my health, I am asking to end my contract with Laramie County School District #1 at the end of this contract year, June 30, 2021.

I have appreciated the opportunity to be the superintendent for Laramie County School District #1. I hope I have completed my duties in a satisfactory manner and will do my best to create a smooth transition with the next superintendent. I have appreciated working with the board of trustees and wish you only the best as you move forward. I will continue to work hard and implement policy and governance through the rest of the contract year.

I want to take just a couple minutes to thank each and everyone of the employees in Laramie County School District #1 for their hard work during my tenure. We have had some good times and some very difficult times, but the employees of Laramie County School District #1 have always put students first and worked hard to help them. My sincere appreciation for all you do for the students of the district.

All my best to the trustees, administrators, teachers, staff members, parents and students of Laramie County School District #1.

Sincerely,

Boyd

Boyd Brown Ed. D.

Superintendent

Laramie County School District #1

Cheyenne, WY 82001

307-771-2121

