LCSD#1 Superintendent: Remote Learning Likely Through School Year

Laramie County School District Superintendent Boyd Brown told local parents and students Thursday night that while a final decision on whether to physically reopen local schools hasn't yet been made, it's looking more likely than not that remote learning will be in effect for the remainder of the school year.

But Brown also said the district will continue to work with local health officials to make a final determination on whether to physically reopen local schools.

Brown made the comments as part of his ''State of the District " speech. You can see his entire presentation in the video attached to this article.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday said he is looking at a phased lifting of statewide restrictions imposed in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Superintendent of Schools Jillian Balow said Thursday that her office will begin giving guidance to local districts on the possibility of reopening schools.