LCSD#1 To Offer Universal Free Lunches To Students

Wong/Getty Images

Getty Images

Laramie County School District#1 says it will be offering free lunches to Kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

According to a post on the district's website, the program will start on Monday for most students. Then a week later, it will be extended to remote learners and students enrolled in the Cheyenne Virtual Academy.

In the words of the post:

The program is designed to help families during the pandemic. It is fully funded by the USDA and will run through Dec. 31.

Qualified families will still need to fill out free and reduced meal applications. In addition, all meal account outstanding balances should be paid in full.