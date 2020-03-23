LCSD1 Youth Feeding Program to Continue Through Spring Break

In a statement released Monday (March 23) Laramie Country School District #1 in Cheyenne said that the youth feeding program, which provides breakfast/lunch combination bags, will continue to be held through Spring Break.

From March 23-27 people may pick up food bags from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at the locations listed below, which are sites approved by the Wyoming Department of Education. Double food bags will be distributed Monday, March 30 and Wednesday, April 1. On Friday, April 3, regular food bag service will be held.

Any youth, 18 years of age or younger, are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-through process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.

1. Afflerbach – parent pick up lane on the south side of the school

2. Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue

3. Arp – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school

4. Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school

5. Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue

6. Fairview – north of school on 10th Street

7. Goins – parent pick up lane east of school

8. Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue

9. Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive

10. Lebhart – north of school on Hanson Street

11. Rossman – parent pick up lane on the east side of the school

12. Sunrise – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school

13. Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school

14. South – east parking lot

Due to the fluid nature of this situation, please refer to Remind and the district website, www.laramie1.org, for updates