LCSD#2 Schools Will Be Closed Through April 3

All Laramie County School District #2 schools will be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16, through at least Friday, April 3, due to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Jon Abrams made the announcement Sunday, shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow issued a recommendation that all schools remain closed for at least three weeks.

Abrams says more information will be provided as it becomes available.

​​