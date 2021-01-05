LCSD2 Seeks Input on Alternative 4-Day Student Calendar

Laramie County School District 2 is seeking input from patrons on whether or not they support the alternative four-day student calendar.

The alternative calendar was originally implemented in 2015-16, but the Wyoming Department of Education requires the district to apply for approval every two years.

"Prior to the submission of this request, we want to know what you're thinking," Superintendent Jon Abrams said in a phone message late Monday afternoon. "Please go on to the district website and fill out the brief, one question survey and also share your comments of things that you like and things that you would like to see us do differently."

"We value your input and will use it to make decisions as we move forward," Abrams added.

To take the survey, click here.