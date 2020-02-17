LeAnn Rimes is continuing to release stunning cover versions of some of her favorite songs with her weekly LovE Sessions. The most recent release, fittingly on Valentine's Day, is Rimes' cover of "When the Party's Over" by pop singer Billie Eilish.

The video for the cover was filmed at Rimes' home in Los Angeles by her husband and actor Eddie Cibrian. Rimes can be seen in the video seated alone at the head of a long table in the singer's dining room. The stripped down track does not contain any instruments, with the only sound being Rimes' stunning voice. The song really showcases her falsetto.

"'When the Party’s Over' has a haunting quality about it that has always moved me," Rimes said in a statement. "When dreaming up the way to cover this song, that haunting quality is something I wanted to expand on. Singing it a capella does just that and there’s also an intimacy, a vulnerable connection from artist to listener, almost like you were hearing me sing a deeply confessional journal entry."

Rimes previously hinted at covering an artist "that had a big moment at the Grammys this year." That artist turned out to be Eilish, who picked up five Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, including taking home the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Rimes' performance of "When the Party's Over" follows her previous release, a cover of Selena Gomez's No. 1 hit, "Lose You to Love Me."

To watch Rimes deliver her stunning version go "When the Party's Over," click above.