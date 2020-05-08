Lee Brice wasn't going to use the coronavirus quarantine as an excuse to skip his wedding anniversary. The "One of Them Girls" singer doted on wife Sara last month to honor their seventh anniversary together.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights during Thursday's (May 7) Happy Hour Live, Brice shared the details of his romantic evening. Their anniversary is April 20.

"I took her out to the farm, put a little table on the dock and had a little dinner for her and then I gave her a massage,” Brice says at about the 5:30 mark in the above video. He also shares that he doesn't expect anything in return as a gift, instead seeing the day as a way to show his appreciation to his wife — the mother of his three kids.

Sara clearly runs the household. Later during the interview, when talking about the upcoming ACM Awards (Brice's "Rumor" is a Single of the Year nominee), he admits his trophies are quarantined to a certain portion of the house.

"I had them in some cool places in my house," he says, laughing, "but my wife is a little bit OCD, so she asked me politely if I could just kind of put ‘em somewhere else. So they’re all just back in my tiny little closet-sized studio."

The 2020 ACM Awards are now on Sept. 16 on CBS, which means Brice will need to wait patiently to find out if he'll need to stuff another in that small space.