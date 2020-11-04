Lee on Presidential Results: I’m Glad Wyoming Has the Laws It Has

It could be days or weeks before we know whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden won Tuesday's presidential election.

As of Wednesday morning, the two were battling over three familiar battleground states -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"The latest vote counts in Michigan and Wisconsin have given Biden a small lead in those states, but it is still too early to call the races," the Associated Press reported. "And a recount seems likely in Wisconsin."

While the electoral outcome in Wyoming is pretty obvious -- 25 of the 33 presidential elections in the state have been won by Republicans, including the last two by Trump -- Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says she's "glad Wyoming has the laws it has."

"I'm so glad (absentee ballots) have to be received by the clerk not later than 7 p.m.," said Lee. "If it relied on a postmark, that would extend our process out by several days."