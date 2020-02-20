Legalized Weed, High Taxes Lead Colo. Company to Move to Cheyenne

Cheyenne LEADS announced Thursday that TBC Manufacturing will be relocating their tool and die company from Fountain, Colorado to Cheyenne.

The 32-year-old, family-owned business plans to begin construction on a new 18-20,000 square foot building in the Cheyenne Business Parkway this spring.

LEADS says the company's owners, Jeff and Karri Siebert, decided to go in-house and expand "after the loss of a local company that provided the heat-treating capabilities essential to their production process."

"They also felt that the long-term health of their family business was jeopardized in their current location due to the legalization of marijuana and an over-zealous tax agenda that is not small business friendly," LEADS said in a media release.

"We appreciate the independent, friendly, family-oriented culture we’ve experienced in Cheyenne, for both ourselves, and for future generations of our family and our employees," the Sieberts said.

TBC supplies tooling to major manufacturers around the country as well as internationally. They supply a diverse cross section of industries including HVAC, automotive, aerospace and furniture, and plan to expand services to other industries.

