Liam Neeson Is Ready to Play Qui-Gon in the ‘Obi-Wan’ Series

When last we saw Qui-Gon Jinn, brave Jedi knight, he was, well, dead. (Spoilers.) That was more than 20 years ago. But you know Jedi, they have wild magic powers and can sometimes even return from the grave as ghosts who offer sage advice to their friends and padawans. And Qui-Gon’s padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is about to get his own TV series on Disney+. So could Qui-Gon appear on it?

Theoretically yes — but if Star Wars is planning the character’s triumphant return for the first time since The Phantom Menace, it’s news to the guy that plays him, Liam Neeson. Asked by Collider about the prospect of a return to Star Wars, Neeson sounded fairly disconnected from the franchise — but when the possibility of returning as Qui-Gon in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was put to him, he gave a pretty firm response: “Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”

If a cameo or supporting appearance by ghost Qui-Gon happened, it wouldn’t be the only prequel reunion on the Obi-Wan series; last December, it was announced that Hayden Christensen would return as Darth Vader on the show for the first time since Revenge of the Sith. Beyond that, we don’t have much in the way of plot details about Obi-Wan. The show’s original writer, Hossein Amini, left the project last year, and was replaced by Joby Harold. Obi-Wan will star Ewan McGregor and is directed by The Mandalorian’s Deborah Chow.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi does not have an official premiere date yet, but it is expected to begin shooting in early 2021. Here’s the portion of Collider’s interview where Neeson discusses Obi-Wan and a possible return as Qui-Gon.