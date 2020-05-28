Libraries in Laramie County to Remain Closed For Now

The Laramie County Library System announced Thursday that the Cheyenne, Burns and Pine Bluffs libraries will remain closed until the county announces Phase 2 of the Laramie County Recovery Plan and gathering restrictions are eased to at least 100 people.

"When these two requirements are met, the library will reopen with potentially reduced hours within two weeks of the announcements," the library system said in a press release.

In the meantime, items can be placed on hold and picked up curbside once the hold becomes available. The libraries will also continue providing phone call assistance.

"Due to the resumption of item checkout, library materials that were checked out before the extended closure are due as of May 18," the library system said. "Overdue fines for items due on May 18 will be suspended through May 31."

More information can be found by visiting lclsonline.org or by calling (307) 634-3561.

