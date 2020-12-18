You can probably see Cheyenne's Christmas spirit from space! We teamed up with Visit Cheyenne to find the holiday light display that showcases the most holiday spirit in the Captial City. We asked you to send us pictures of your lights and have loved seeing all the displays. Now comes the hard part.

THANK YOU to everyone who submitted entries, making our job of whittling down the list to the 10 finalists sooo hard. Now it's now your turn. Vote in our poll below to pick your favorite. Voting for LIGHT UP CHEYENNE is open through December 21.

The ultimate winner will get that $1,000 gift card from Visit Cheyenne.