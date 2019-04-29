The rumors were true: DJ and producer Diplo closed down the 2019 Stagecoach Festival with a late-night set that featured a guest appearance from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Together, the three performed a remix of the remix of Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road."

According to Billboard, Cyrus and Lil Nas X surfaced late into Diplo's set; they were the third special guests to appear during his show. All three men were decked out in Western gear: Diplo rocked a Nudie-style suit, while Lil Nas X took a cue from his lyrics and paired black cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with a fringed denim jacket.

"Let me tell you," Diplo shared of "Old Town Road" before Cyrus and Lil Nas X came out onstage, "it's a country song."

The original "Old Town Road" is just under two minutes long, while the remix featuring Cyrus extends to about two and a half minutes thanks to an added verse. Billboard reports that Diplo's remix, which includes added production, brings the song to about three minutes long.

Lil Nas X, a social media breakout turned cultural phenom, skyrocketed to fame earlier in 2019 after "Old Town Road" racked up success on the TikTok app. The song debuted -- and was promptly removed from -- the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and hot debate over whether or not the track should be included in country charts ensued.

That's where Cyrus comes in: The country star was quick to champion the country legitimacy of "Old Town Road" on social media, and soon teamed up with Lil Nas X for their remixed version of the track. Thanks in part to that bump in country cred, "Old Town Road" crept onto the Billboard Country Airplay chart, clocking in at No. 53 for the week of April 13. It dropped off for a week but, for the chart week of April 27, sits at No. 50.

Meanwhile, "Old Town Road" scorched the Billboard Hot 100 chart, coming in at No. 1 for the third consecutive week during the week of April 27. The track amassed 143 million streams in the week ending April 11, per Nielsen Music, besting the single-week streaming record previously held by rapper Drake's "In My Feelings" (at 116.2 million).

Diplo's DJ set closed down the 2019 Stagecoach Festival, which ran Friday (April 26) to Sunday (April 28). In addition to Cyrus and Lil Nas X, his set also featured guest appearances from Stagecoach Sam Hunt and Cam, with whom Diplo recently released the song "So Long." The Mississippi-born DJ is working on a series of country collaborations, reportedly with Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown and Hunt in addition to Cam.