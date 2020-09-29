Limited Capacity Revealed for Wyoming Football Home Games

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend University of Wyoming football games when the season begins Oct. 24.

The University of Wyoming announced on Tuesday that 7,000 fans will be allowed for the home opener. That number is based on work by the University’s Athletics Department with the Wyoming Department of Health based on current COVID-19 data. That could change if current data changes before the Pokes’ home debut.

With limited availability, there will be no season tickets in 2020, only single-game tickets. Those will be available to some season-ticket holders, football players’ families, and UW students. The university said season-ticket holders and students will get more information about ticket access via email.

Seating at this year’s games will be socially-distanced, so it’s unlikely that season-ticket holders will be in their normal seats. An online seating map will be accessible to see which seats you can select from in a group of 1-4. There is a maximum limit of four tickets per customer.

The earliest possible date for tickets to go on-sale is Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Wyoming Athletics is reminding fans about their visitor policies on campus, which include wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, minimizing contact with shared surfaces, washing hands and/or using hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, and not coming if you are sick.

There will be no tailgating during the 2020 season, and no activities in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Parking information will be provided at a later time by the Cowboy Joe Club. Parking lots will open 2.5 hours before the designated kick-off time for a game.

University of Wyoming Athletics is also reminding fans about their new Clear Bag Policy that was announced earlier this year.

The schedule for the 2020 season will be released from the Mountain West Conference office in the near future.