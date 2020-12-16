Limited Edition Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot Ornaments On Sale

We still have a little over a week until Christmas. And what better way to decorate than celebrate your own community! There are now limited edition Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot holiday ornaments for sale!

The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is selling the limited edition Christmas ornaments. The popular ornament series began selling last year when the ornaments featured the Wyoming State Capitol and sold out. This year, they will be depicting the Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot. But hurry to snag yours! According to ShortGo, there's less than 100 of this year's ornaments remaining.

The ornaments display a Big Boy Steam Engine insert in front of the Cheyenne Depot Clock Tower which displays a time of 3:07 (isn't that clever).

The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board plan to continue releasing the ornaments every year as collectible items for all of the Cheyenne community and each forthcoming year, a different historic building from the city will be featured. Proceeds from the purchased ornaments will go towards the restoration of the Airport Fountain.

As previously mentioned, there's a limited amount of ornaments available for purchase, but you can snag yours at 719 East 17th Street, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ornaments are selling for just $20 and can be purchased using cash or check. For more info on how to purchase your limited edition Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot, you can contact Cathie Tabor-Douglas at 307-632-4414 or Gary Sims at 307-851-1911. Gary will even deliver your purchased ornament to your door.