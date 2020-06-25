Lindsay Ell Explores Grief on New Album, ‘Heart Theory’

Lindsay Ell explores the seven stages of grief on her new album, Heart Theory. The singer, songwriter and talented guitarist's sophomore record is due out on Aug. 14.

Ell's first new project in almost exactly three years (she dropped The Project via Stoney Creek Records on Aug. 11, 2017), Heart Theory features 12 new songs that explore the emotions of grief, shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” Ell explains in a press release. “I hope this roadmap can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

BBR Music Group

Ell wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on Heart Theory, with co-writers including Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Brandy Clark, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis and more; only outside cut is "I Don't Love You," which Ell previously released, written by Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller and Neil Medley. The album's next single, "Want Me Back," is due out on Thursday (June 25), at 6PM ET. Ell co-wrote that song with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes.

Ell was working on Heart Theory when safer-at-home orders took effect due to the novel coronavirus pandemic; as such, she and producer Dann Huff finished the record from two different locations. "If my last record was called The Project, this could be called The Process," Ell says.

Lindsay Ell's Heart Theory Track Listing:

A journey through the seven stages of grief:

Shock

1. “Hits me” (Lindsay Ell, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)

Denial

2. “How Good” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

3. “I Don’t Love You” (Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller, Neil Medley)

Anger

4. “Want Me Back” (Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes)

5. “Get Over You” (Lindsay Ell, Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer)

6. “Wrong Girl” (Lindsay Ell, Steph Jones, Matt McGinn, Luke Niccoli)

Bargaining

7. “Body Language of a Breakup” (Lindsay Ell, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis)

Depression

8. “Good on You” (Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath)

Testing

9. “The Other Sside” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn)

10. “Go To” (Lindsay Ell, Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds)

Acceptance

11. “Make You” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

12. “Ready to Love” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn, Joey Hyde)