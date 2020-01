Want to visit the Denver Zoo without breaking the bank?

There are seven days in 2020 that you can visit for free:

Friday, Jan. 10

Saturday, Jan. 18

Sunday, Feb. 2

Thursday, April 9

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Saturday, Nov. 14

Free days at the Denver Zoo are usually the busiest.

Advice: arrive early and carpool or use public transportation.