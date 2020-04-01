List of Cheyenne Restaurants Offering Pick-Up and Take-Out

Precautions taken to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have lead to the many changes in our day-to-day, including going out to eat in Cheyenne. But we don't need to give up on your favorite Captial City eatery just because we can't hang out in the dining room. Many of our favorite Cheyenne restaurants are offering pick-up and take-out food.

The folks at Visit Cheyenne have put together a handy listing of Cheyenne restaurants that are offering curbside pick-up and take-out. Call ahead or visit an establishment's website for details on how to order.

Additionally, Domenic Bravo from Visit Cheyenne talked with CJ Kopak at Wyoming's Rib & Chop House in Cheyenne about the protocols they're using to demonstrate the safety of take-out.

