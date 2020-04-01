List of Cheyenne Restaurants Offering Pick-Up and Take-Out
Precautions taken to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have lead to the many changes in our day-to-day, including going out to eat in Cheyenne. But we don't need to give up on your favorite Captial City eatery just because we can't hang out in the dining room. Many of our favorite Cheyenne restaurants are offering pick-up and take-out food.
The folks at Visit Cheyenne have put together a handy listing of Cheyenne restaurants that are offering curbside pick-up and take-out. Call ahead or visit an establishment's website for details on how to order.
- 2 Doors Down
- A & W Pine Bluffs
- Accomplice Beer Company
- Albany Restaurant
- Anong's Thai Cuisine
- Antelope Truck Stop- Burns
- Arby's
- Applebee's
- Barnes & Noble Café
- Baskin Robbins
- Bejo's Sushi
- Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza
- Best Tacos and Burritos
- Big Apple Bagels
- Black Jack Pizza
- Bread Basket
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Carl's Jr.
- Cheyenne Country Club
- Chik Fil-A
- Chili's
- China Buffet
- Chipolte
- Church's Chicken
- City Brew
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Crooked Cup
- Culver's
- D'z Sweet Treats
- Danielmark's Brewery & Tap Room
- Dairy Queen
- Daylight Donuts
- Dazbog
- Delectible Donuts & Hi Sushi
- Denny's
- Destination Taiwan
- Dickey's BBQ
- Dog Haus
- Dominos Pizza
- The Donut Shop on Central
- Dynasty Café
- East Coast Pizza
- Five Guys Burgers
- Freedom's Edge Brewery
- Frontier Nutrition
- Godfather's Pizza
- The Good Egg
- Grandpa's Downtown Pizzaria
- Guadalajara
- Hambone's Pizza
- IHOP
- Jimmy John's
- Kentucky Fried Chicken
- Knotty Pine Saloon
- Korean House
- Le Cafe
- Little Caesars Pizza
- Little Philly
- Luxury Diner
- McDonald's
- MEAT@Kennisons
- Mort's Bagels
- Mr. Jim's Pizza
- Napoli's Italian Restaurant
- Nipa Hut
- Nutrition Company
- The Office Bar & Grill
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa John's
- Papa Murphys
- Parkway Pizza
- Penny's Diner
- Perkins
- Pizza Hut
- Qdoba
- Rail Yard Coffee Haus & Eatery
- Red Lobster
- Rodolfos
- Rolandos
- Ruby Juice Fruit Juice and Smoothies
- RX Tea Time
- Sanford's Grub & Pub
- Silvermine Subs
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Taco John's
- Texas Roadhouse
- Tortilla Factory
- Twin Dragon
- Village Inn
- Wendy's
- Wing Shack
- Wyoming Rib & Chophouse
Additionally, Domenic Bravo from Visit Cheyenne talked with CJ Kopak at Wyoming's Rib & Chop House in Cheyenne about the protocols they're using to demonstrate the safety of take-out.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app