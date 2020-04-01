Listen to Hilarious Longmire No Smoking Message for our Airport

If you love Longmire as much as I do, you will love this. Two of our favorite Longmire characters have just recorded a hilarious no smoking message for the Casper/Natrona County Airport.

Here's the gem that the airport shared on their Facebook page today:

If you would like to bookmark the actual message audio from actors Robert Taylor (Walt Longmire) and Adam Bartley (The Ferg), you can find it here.

But, what about that long-rumored Longmire movie we've been waiting for?

