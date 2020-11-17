Listen to the Otherworldly Sound of Bear Cubs Eating Apples
I have watched this video multiple times and I still don't fully understand what I heard. It's a video that shows a bunch of bear cubs eating apples and their sound of contentment is...strange.
John Fusco shared this on Twitter and last time I checked, it's been viewed over a half a million times.
The responses on Twitter have been hysterical. Mariam Mouallem said:
me too..but its usually surrounded by chocolate not apples
Sarah Richardson added...
Do they know u as their momma/daddy?
One person shared a video that proves bears purring really is a thing.
I've never seen anything like this before, but then again it's still 2020 so you never know what other strange stuff we'll learn this year.
