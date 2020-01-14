Listen to This Group of Wolves Howling at Yellowstone Park

There's nothing quite like watching a pack of wolves running along the road and howling as they run back to the pack. Honestly, it reminds me of my parents hound dogs who have similar howls as these little fellas do. Of course, the hound dogs are not nearly as dangerous!

None the less, this was actually taken at Yellowstone park as a guy was giving a guided tour to a group of folks and how lucky they were to be apart of this.

Not to mention no one was dragged away by the group of wolves, which is always a plus when we are talking about people visiting the wildlife in Yellowstone or anywhere in the cowboy state for that matter.